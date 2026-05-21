Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the Six Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Download PDF - EN

Lausanne, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - The Ordinary General Meeting held on 21 May 2026 at 3:30 p.m. approved all the proposals submitted by the Board of Directors as published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce on 30 April 2026. The resolutions approved included the election of Mr. François Brisebois, as a member of the Board of Directors. In addition, the Ordinary General Meeting approved a reduction of the share capital through the cancellation of 101,066 treasury shares acquired under the share buyback programme initiated on 21 August 2023.

As previously announced, the dividend consists of a gross cash payment of CHF 7.50 per bearer share with a nominal value of CHF 2.50. After the dividend distribution, the available earnings carried forward will be presented as follows:

CHF 000 2025 Available earnings1 147,068 Allocation to legal statutory retained earnings reserves -970 Dividend2 -57,073 Available earnings to be carried forward 89,025

Furthermore, at its meeting held on May 21, 2026, the Board of Directors approved the renewal of the share buyback program covering up to 300,000 shares for the purpose of a capital reduction, for a period of three years commencing on June 2, 2026.

1 As at 31 December 2025, treasury shares of CHF 54,274,000 held by the Company come in reduction of the available earnings, resulting in an amount of CHF 92,794,000 available to the General Meeting for the appropriation of available earnings.

2 excluding treasury shares held at the ex-date (on 26 May 2026).

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,500 people globally and provides broking and data services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com .

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298404

Source: Compagnie Financiere Tradition