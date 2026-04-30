Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

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Lausanne, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the Six Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Q1 2026: Revenue1) growth of 17.4% at constant exchange rates

to CHF 339.7m

Compagnie Financière Tradition continued the positive momentum observed in previous financial years, reporting sustained growth in its activities at constant exchange rates in the first quarter of 2026. Consolidated revenue, including the Group's share of joint ventures, increased by 17.4% at constant exchange rates. At current exchange rates, revenue rose by 5.5% to CHF 339.7 million.

A notable base effect was observed on foreign exchange at the beginning of the year, particularly relating to the US dollar, which appreciated against the Swiss franc during the first quarter of 2025 before depreciating significantly following the US tariff announcements in April 2025. This base effect, especially pronounced in the first quarter, should gradually ease over the course of the year, subject to the Swiss franc remaining relatively stable in the coming quarters.

The revenue breakdown is as follows:

CHF million 2026 2025 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates









Reported revenue (IFRS) 314.2 294.7 +6.6% +18.5% Revenue including share of joint ventures1) 339.7 322.0 +5.5% +17.4% Interdealer broking business (IDB) 327.6 309.5 +5.8% +17.6% Retail investors (Non-IDB) 12.1 12.5 -3.6% +13.9%

1) with proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,500 people globally and provides broking and data services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com .

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295134

Source: Compagnie Financiere Tradition