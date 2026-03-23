SMX Public Limited: SMX Stabilizes Prices in a Volatile World: Verified Recycled Plastics Keep Costs - and Shelf Prices - in Check

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) is redefining price stability in consumer markets by proving that rising input costs do not have to drive higher prices. As energy volatility continues to push up the cost of virgin plastic, SMX enables brands to shift to certified recycled materials that control costs - without increasing price for consumers.

Across industries, the pressure is mounting. From apparel and food packaging to personal care and household products, prices are creeping higher as manufacturers face escalating material costs tied directly to oil and gas.

Historically, those increases have been unavoidable.

When production costs rise, prices follow.

SMX is changing that dynamic at its core.

Using its molecular marking technology, SMX embeds a permanent, invisible identifier into plastic, linking each material to a secure digital record. This transforms recycled plastic into a verified, reliable, and scalable input - removing the inconsistency that has long limited its use.

That reliability translates directly into cost control-and ultimately, price control.

Instead of relying on expensive virgin plastic subject to energy swings, companies can adopt SMX-certified recycled materials that offer greater cost predictability. That predictability allows brands to hold the line on price, even as traditional inputs become more expensive.

For consumers, the impact is immediate:

Stable prices, even as raw material costs fluctuate

High-performing products without paying more for sustainability

Greater transparency into the materials behind everyday purchases

This represents a fundamental shift in how pricing works.

In the past, sustainability often came with a higher price - an added cost passed on to the consumer. SMX removes that premium by making recycled plastic both verifiable and economically competitive, turning it into a tool for price stability rather than a cost driver.

Behind the scenes, SMX is converting plastic into a traceable, accountable asset. Every material can be authenticated. Every claim can be validated. And every product can be tied to a supply chain that is more efficient and cost-controlled.

The broader outcome is clear:

Consumers are protected from rising prices driven by material volatility

Brands preserve margins without increasing price

Markets function more efficiently as transparency replaces uncertainty

This is not about asking consumers to pay more-it is about engineering a system where they don't have to.

With SMX, price inflation is no longer inevitable.

Even in a high-cost world, products can remain affordable-and better built at the same time.

Contact:

Billy White

billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-stabilizes-prices-in-a-volatile-world-verified-recycled-plas-1150594