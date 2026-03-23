Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Jeff Social Marketing, a Toronto-based digital marketing agency, is proud to announce its expansion into the United States, offering comprehensive services to businesses seeking stronger visibility and growth across North America.





Jeff Social Marketing Expands Services Across North America



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With over six years in business, Jeff Social Marketing has built a reputation for delivering high-quality digital marketing services, including Web Design, SEO, Online Advertising, Public Relations, and Social Media Marketing. The agency recently reached a major milestone, surpassing 100 clients served across a wide range of industries.

As demand continues to grow for digital presence and online visibility, Jeff Social Marketing is now working with U.S.-based companies looking to establish and expand their reach in both Canadian and broader North American markets. The agency's services help businesses improve search rankings, enhance user experience through modern web design, and build brand authority through strategic public relations and social media marketing.

"Our expansion into the U.S. reflects the increasing demand from businesses that want reliable, results-driven digital marketing solutions," said Jeffrey Miles. "We've seen a strong need for companies looking to break into the North American market, and we're well-positioned to support that growth."

Jeff Social Marketing's continued success has also been recognized through multiple industry awards. The company was named a 2025 Canadian Choice Award winner for Digital Marketing in Toronto and has received the Tech Behemoths Award for three consecutive years (2023, 2024, and 2025), highlighting its consistent performance and client satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.jeffsocialmarketing.com.

About Jeff Social Marketing

Founded by Jeffrey Miles in 2019, Jeff Social Marketing is a Toronto-based digital marketing agency specializing in web design, SEO, online advertising, public relations, and social media marketing. The company is committed to helping businesses grow their online presence with innovative, results-driven strategies.

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Source: Jeff Social Marketing