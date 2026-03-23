SKIN | ATP: SKIN ATP Launches Globally, Introducing ATPv - The First Clinically Proven Cellular Energy Skincare Platform

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / SKIN ATP, an Energy-First Skincare Company, announces its official global launch, unveiling patented ATPv(r) technology to deliver cellular energy, Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP), directly into skin cells. Developed by Dr. William Ehringer, a membrane cellular scientist, ATPv represents decades of research in cellular energy and membrane transport science. For the first time, stabilized ATP has been encapsulated in an advanced liposomal delivery system capable of penetrating the skin barrier and delivering true cellular energy. ATPv provides energy directly to the skin, addressing a fundamental cause of aging: declining ATP levels, the energy currency of every living cell.

"As intrinsic ATP production declines with age, skin loses its ability to repair, regenerate, and maintain elasticity," said Dr. Ehringer, Founder of SKIN ATP. "ATPv helps restore energy at the cellular level, allowing the skin to function more youthfully." "This is why at SKIN ATP we believe Beauty begins at the Cellular Level".

By replenishing energy at the cellular level, ATPv enhances the skin's responsiveness, allowing skincare products to work more effectively and deliver optimal results. Developed through decades of research in heart preservation and cellular viability, ATPv has been successfully used in hair restoration for over a decade, and is currently sold in more than 50 countries worldwide. SKIN ATP is the first skincare company to utilize ATPv technology, addressing the energy-metabolic component of skin health and aging." At its core, SKIN ATP was developed to address skin aging at the most fundamental level: cellular energy. By restoring ATP inside skin cells, the brand supports natural repair, renewal and vitality.

In parallel, SKIN ATP is building additional enterprise value by developing new technologies and formulations to support long-term growth across a range of applications. "We are excited about the future of the ATPv platform technology across multiple verticals. ATPv presents a powerful opportunity to elevate outcomes and performance standards within the industry."

A New Era in Skincare: Targeting Cellular Energy

SKIN ATP is the first brand to make cellular energy the central focus of skincare, combining scientific innovation with modern, consumer-driven strategies. By targeting ATP levels directly, the platform enhances the skin's natural repair and regenerative processes while maximizing the effectiveness of active ingredients.

The SKIN ATP portfolio launches with five fully developed products, each designed to address specific aspects of skin health and performance:

ATP Youth Serum

ATP Eye Energy Treatment

ATP Hydro Luxe Exfoliant

ATP Beauty Fuel Body Serum

Digital-First, Education-Led Strategy

SKIN ATP's commercialization strategy is digital-first and education-led. Dr. Ehringer's decades of research and authority in cellular energy and skin performance serve as the foundation for consumer and physician education programs. Short-form and long-form educational content, physician engagement initiatives, and online direct-to-consumer channels are central to building awareness, and credibility. "ATPv is not just a skincare ingredient, it is a platform technology," said Dr. Ehringer. "Our vision extends globally across channels and applications wherever cellular energy is essential."

About SKIN ATP

SKIN ATP is a biotechnology-driven skincare company founded on the principle that cellular energy is the foundation of skin health. Powered by patented ATPv technology developed by Dr. William Ehringer, SKIN ATP bridges advanced membrane science with luxury skincare performance.

Headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, SKIN | ATP is committed to redefining skincare through measurable biological energy restoration.

Media Contact

Organization: SKIN | ATP

Contact Person Name: Melissa Crane

Website: https://www.skinatp.com

Email: melissa.crane@skinatp.com

Contact Number: +1812-2500-5896

Country: United States

SOURCE: SKIN | ATP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/skin-atp-launches-globally-introducing-atpv-the-first-clinically-prove-1150918