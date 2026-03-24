Foxtons Group slightly over-achieved expectations for FY25 despite external factors affecting demand. Our valuation moves from 120p to 115p as a result of these external pressures. Foxtons completed two acquisitions in January further underpinning the drive to expand in faster growing commuter markets. That said, there remains significant financial headroom to facilitate further M&A, which appears likely given the forthcoming Renters' Rights Act.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...