Big Bear Gold Corp. Announces Symbol Change to " BBGCF " on the OTC Markets Exchange

Vancouver, BC, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Bear Gold Corp. (TSXV: BEAR) (the "Company") is pleased to announces that it will be changing its symbol on the OTC Markets to BBGCF effective March 24, 2026.

In other corporate news, the Company wishes to advise its shareholders that it will be holding its Annual General Meeting of the shareholders on Monday, April 6, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), at the Boardroom, 5th Floor - 410 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia. Meeting materials have now been sent out to shareholders who held shares on the record date for the meeting (March 2, 2026). Meeting materials are also publicly filed by the Company under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The deadline for completed proxies to be received by the Company's transfer agent is April 1, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (Vancouver time).

The Company also announces that its new website will be www.bigbeargold.com. It is presently under construction, and we will issue an updating news release notify you when it is active.

About Big Bear Gold

Big Bear Gold Corp. is focused on acquiring and developing mineral properties, with strong potential to host significant resources, in Western Canada. We are looking for additional projects that are in an established mining district with highly prospective geology that could host significant resources.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Peter Laipnieks"

Peter Laipnieks, President & CEO

Contacts:

Big Bear Gold Corp.

Suite 900, 570 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1

Investor Relations: (250) 216.5674

Email: westkam007@gmail.com

westkamgoldcorp.com or bigbeargold.com (under construction)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the Company cautions against placing undue reliance thereon.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements included herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assumes any obligation, to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.