Genoil Inc. - Addressing One of the Largest Threats to Global Energy Security in Modern History - Genoil Delivers Solution in 60 Days

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Genoil Inc. (OTC PINK:GNOLF) announces its Upstream Upgrading Syncrude Production capability as an immediate, scalable response to the 2026 global energy crisis driven by the war with Iran and widespread attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure. Recent reporting (New York Times interactive, "Where Oil and Gas Sites Have Been Attacked During Iran War," March 20, 2026) documents dozens of strikes across nine countries, damage to refineries, export terminals and LNG facilities (including reported damage to Ras Laffan), and severe disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - a chokepoint that handles roughly 20% of global oil flows. Those events have produced sharp price spikes, national emergencies, fuel rationing, public unrest and broad economic strain across Asia, Europe and elsewhere.

Why Genoil is a practical solution now

Rapid, large-scale: Genoil can install trains of upgrading refineries that can be brought online within 30-60 days under emergency deployment to produce upgraded syncrude to supplement ALL lost light crude volumes and fully restore fuel availability.

Produce 35-50% more transportation fuel per barrel: Genoil's upgrading process increases liquid transportation-fuel yield per barrel by approximately 35-50% versus many conventional blended light crudes, materially expanding effective fuel supply without requiring equivalent additional crude imports.

Reduce reliance on the Strait of Hormuz and vulnerable export routes: By installing upgrading refinery trains close to demand centers and increasing conversion efficiency at refineries, Genoil can lower dependence on large-volume tanker flows through the Strait of Hormuz and other at-risk maritime chokepoints.

Higher refinery yields, lower residue: Genoil syncrude generates substantially less refining residue and higher liquid yields than many conventional blends, enabling existing refineries to improve throughput and liquid fuel output when feedstock access is constrained.

Mitigate concrete societal impacts: Fuel shortages and price spikes have led to closed gas stations, rationing of cooking gas, requests for reduced domestic energy use (shorter showers, elevator restrictions), factory/school closures, transportation strikes and political unrest in multiple countries. Rapid installation of upgrading refinery trains can help blunt these harms.

Emergency coordination and expedited deployment: Genoil stands ready to work with national authorities, logistics partners and equipment suppliers to prioritize procurement and accelerate deliveries under emergency frameworks so upgrading refinery trains can be operational quickly where needed.

Financing and partnerships: Genoil is engaged with financial institutions and potential project partners to secure equity and debt support to scale emergency and commercial upgrading capacity.

Management comment "Our solution is designed to be deployable now to address an unprecedented global energy shock," said David Lifschultz, CEO of Genoil Inc. "With the Strait of Hormuz constrained and energy infrastructure under attack, installing trains of upgrading refineries to produce substantially more transportation fuel from each barrel is a practical way to reduce shortages, stabilize markets and lower the need for vulnerable long-haul crude shipments."

Context and sources

The current crisis has been characterized by analysts as among the largest threats to global energy security in modern history, with more supply removed from markets at once than in the 1973 and 1979 shocks combined (see International Energy Agency commentary and New York Times reporting, March 20, 2026).

Attacks have affected oil refineries, LNG terminals and export terminals; reported damage to Qatar's Ras Laffan L.N.G. infrastructure and multiple refinery and port targets across the Gulf have contributed to weeks- and months-long outages for some facilities. Repair timelines for major infrastructure may extend into years in some cases.

The disruption has triggered emergency government measures, diplomatic activity, military deployments to protect shipping lanes, and widespread social and economic impacts in energy-importing countries.

Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to competitive factors, technological development, market demand, regulatory and geopolitical developments, the company's ability to secure contracts and financing, project scope and execution risks, and other factors described in Genoil's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should review the company's SEC reports for a full discussion of risk factors.

Contact Investor Relations Genoil Inc.

David K. Lifschultz, CEO

212-688-8868

SOURCE: Genoil Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/genoil-inc.-otc-pink-gnolf-addressing-one-of-the-largest-threats-to-global-energ-1151559