Genoil Inc.: Proprietary Refining Design Boosts Fuel and Diesel Yields, Ending Reliance on the Strait of Hormuz

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / Genoil Inc. (OTC PINK:GNOLF), a company focused on advanced oil-processing solutions, today announced that its proprietary upstream refining design can increase total transportation-fuel yield by about 30% and diesel yield by about 40% from existing crude oil production.

With the Strait of Hormuz accounting for roughly 20% of global oil flows, higher yields per barrel eliminates supply disruptions caused by chokepoints.

Genoil's solution is a low-capex, rapidly deployable alternative that can boost the effective fuel supply without needing proportional increases in crude imports. Key benefits include:

Low capital requirements compared with traditional refinery builds, enabling faster returns.

Significant yield increases that raise the amount of usable transportation fuel and diesel produced per barrel.

Reduced reliance on long-haul tanker routes by placing upgrading units closer to demand centers.

Eliminate refining residue, helping constrained refineries improve throughput and economics.

Fast commercial scaling, with emergency deployments able to come online in roughly 60 days.

Recent fighting and security pressures in the Gulf have tightened oil and jet-fuel markets, pushing prices higher and reducing available supply. Jet fuel prices spiked sharply in late March and, in some markets, reached about $195 per barrel - a large increase since the start of the conflict - and airlines have begun cutting or canceling flights in response. Several carriers, including United and Air New Zealand, have announced capacity reductions or route consolidations to manage rising fuel costs; some regional carriers have already suspended routes. The International Energy Agency has warned that supply losses could deepen scarcity in coming weeks.

"Our upgrading trains are deployable now to address an urgent energy shock," said David Lifschultz, CEO of Genoil Inc. "If Genoil's refining solution is implemented, even a total loss of supply from the Strait of Hormuz would leave us with a glut of transportation fuel - in other words, too much energy rather than too little. Producing more transportation fuel from each barrel can help stabilize supply, ease price pressure, and reduce the need for risky long-haul shipments." Genoil is a Calgary-based engineering and clean-technology firm originally formed as a subsidiary of Beau Canada Exploration, a respected mid-sized Canadian exploration company later acquired by Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR). When Beau Canada was sold, Genoil was spun out as an independent company and today leverages that legacy of industry expertise to deliver innovative, sustainable engineering solutions across upstream, downstream, and marine sectors. Genoil's core strengths include technology leadership, robust intellectual property, and an experienced international management team. The company's proprietary design upgrades blended crude into a lighter "Syncrude" with improved refining characteristics, while reducing CAPEX/OPEX and environmental impact. Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to market, regulatory, operational, financing, and geopolitical factors. Investors should review Genoil's SEC filings for a full discussion of risk factors.

Contact Investor Relations Genoil Inc.

David K. Lifschultz, CEO

(212) 688-8868

SOURCE: Genoil Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/genoil-inc.-otc-pink-gnolf-proprietary-refining-design-boosts-fuel-and-diesel-yi-1155138