New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Powell Max Limited (NASDAQ: PMAX) ("Powell Max" or the "Company") is transforming the small-cap landscape by pivoting into a diversified NASDAQ holding company. SmallCaps Daily sat down with CEO Geordan Pursglove to discuss the Company's mission to roll up high-potential, cash-flowing assets, starting with the strategic acquisition of Boston Solar and its $24 million in revenue.

By providing capital market access to management teams starved for funding, Powell Max is positioning itself as a strategic finance partner. With a target of achieving a "couple hundred million dollar" run rate and positive EBITDA within three years, PMAX is driving a growth story centered on fundamental earnings and long-term shareholder value.

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https://smallcapsdaily.com//pmax-ceo-interview-from-single-asset-to-diversified-powerhouse

About Powell Max Limited

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider headquartered in Hong Kong. The Company maintains a U.S. subsidiary incorporated in Delaware, with corporate staff located in Boca Raton, Florida. The Company engages in the provision of financial communications services that support capital market compliance and transaction needs for corporate clients and their advisors in Hong Kong. Its financial communications services cover a full range of financial printing, corporate reporting, communications and language support services from inception to completion, including typesetting, proofreading, translation, design, printing, electronic reporting, newspaper placement and distribution. The Company's clients consist of domestic and international companies listed in Hong Kong, together with companies who are seeking to list in Hong Kong, as well as their advisors.

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Source: SCD Media, LLC