General Assembly: General Assembly Launches AI Marketing Learning Pathway to Close Marketing's AI Skills Gap

Four new courses give marketing professionals the hands-on AI fluency to work smarter, move faster and lead with confidence

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / General Assembly, the global leader in practical AI skills training and an LHH brand, today introduced a new AI Marketing pathway , a four-course learning journey designed for modern marketing professionals as AI reshapes the industry.

The urgency is real: while most marketers already use AI at work, fewer than one in five have received comprehensive, role-specific AI training, according to General Assembly research . That gap between adoption and actual mastery is where campaigns stall, budgets get wasted and teams fall behind. These courses exist to close it.

"AI skills are now table stakes for modern marketing organizations," said Jourdan Hathaway, Chief Business Officer at General Assembly. "We designed this pathway to reflect how marketing teams actually work with AI today, so learners can build practical skills that are immediately applicable at work."

Each course is offered independently, so marketers can start where their needs are most urgent, and then build toward a complete AI marketing foundation if desired.

New AI Marketing Courses from General Assembly

Performance Marketing with AI: Design and execute AI-powered paid media campaigns across search, social and multichannel ecosystems. Skills covered include performance strategy, predictive targeting, AI creative, modeled attribution, experiment design and governance frameworks.

Creative Production with AI: Produce and optimize AI-assisted creative assets, from initial concept through cross-channel adaptation and quality governance. Skills covered include AI-assisted creation, iterative prompting, A/B testing, production automation and responsible creative governance.

Content Marketing Strategy with AI: Design AI-powered content strategies, editorial plans and governance frameworks that perform at scale. Skills covered include content strategy, structured prompting, attribution modeling, content operations and responsible AI usage.

Business Intelligence with AI: Build end-to-end data workflows, AI-powered dashboards and predictive models that turn raw data into compelling stories. Skills covered include data preparation and analysis, machine learning model evaluation, data visualization, automated reporting and ethical AI practices in analytics.

Courses can be taken in any order. Together, they build a comprehensive foundation in AI-powered marketing, equipping professionals with the skills needed to create and execute content at scale, run smarter campaigns and translate data into decisions that drive organizational impact.

Why General Assembly: Build Skills in Practice, Not Theory

General Assembly's AI training is built around one principle: skills are developed through hands-on practice, not theory. Each course combines live, instructor-led sessions with active, applied learning-practicing with real AI tools, building workflows, producing creative assets, running campaigns and analyzing live data.

Live, instructor-led courses taught by working AI practitioners

Hands-on, project-based learning with real tools and workflows

Responsible AI frameworks embedded across every course

Industry-recognized digital badges and certificates upon completion

Since 2011, General Assembly has helped individuals and organizations adapt to major shifts in technology. Today, it continues that mission by delivering practical AI skills that work in the real world.

To learn more, visit www.ga.co .

About General Assembly

General Assembly (GA), an LHH brand, is the leading talent and upskilling partner that helps individuals and businesses acquire the real skills required to succeed in an increasingly complex technological era. Founded in 2011 to make tech-centric jobs accessible to anyone and meet the demand of fast-growing tech companies, GA evolved into a center of excellence in training people from all backgrounds to upgrade their practical knowledge of tech skills now required in every company and in any role. With a global presence, hands-on instruction, and a passionate alumni community, GA gives learners 360-degree support as they take the next step in their career journey. General Assembly is part of LHH, the professional talent solutions arm of The Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company. GA matches the right talent to business needs. All day, every day: GA puts real skills to work.

PR Contact:

Anna Rice

anna.rice@generalassemb.ly

SOURCE: General Assembly (GA)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/general-assembly-launches-ai-marketing-learning-pathway-to-close-1153314