Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: CTA) (OTCID: CTARF) ("Centaurus" or the "Company"), announces the grant of 54,403 options to David Tawil, Chairman and CEO, pursuant to the Company's share option plan, exercisable at a price of USD$1.25 per share and expiring on March 30, 2031.

The grants were made in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company's share option plan (the "Share Option Plan") that was approved by the shareholders of the Company on February 26, 2025. The Share Options Plan is a "rolling" 10% plan that provides for the grant of stock options ("Options"). The aggregate number of common shares reserved for issuance under the Share Option Plan, at any time, must not exceed 10% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares. For additional information regarding the Share Option Plan, please refer to the Company's management information circular dated January 24, 2025, which is accessible on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile.

About Centaurus

Centaurus is a company focused on investing in physical and digital commodities. The Company's shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol "CTA" and on the OTC ID Market under the symbol "CTARF".

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation statements which with respect to the possible approval of the Proposed Change of Business by the Exchange and the shareholders of the Company, and the implementation of the Proposed Change of Business, if implemented. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: These forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, forecasts or expectations regarding business outlook for Centaurus or Ether, the requirements of the Exchange, and may also include other statements that are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and can generally be identified by words such as "may", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "guidance", or similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Centaurus. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Although such information is considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, it may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Centaurus do not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Source: Centaurus Energy Inc