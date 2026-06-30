Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: CTA) (OTCID: CTARF) ("Centaurus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained summary dismissal of two claims brought against it by KD Energy International Capital Limited ("KD Energy") and associated persons and entities.

In June 2021, KD Energy, Totisa Holdings S.A., David Peñafiel, and Alejandro August Peñafiel commenced an action against Centaurus in the Alberta Court of King's Bench ("Action No. 2101-08114"), claiming more than USD $3,000,000 for alleged breaches of a loan agreement, as amended, and employment contracts between the parties. In July 2022, KD Energy and Hispania Petroleum S.A. commenced a second action in the same Court ("Action No. 2201-07894"), claiming more than USD $2,000,000 for alleged breaches of the same loan agreement.

On June 17, 2026, Applications Judge S. Latimer dismissed both Action No. 2101-08114 and Action No. 2201-07894, awarding costs to Centaurus of CAD $3,905 and CAD $2,160, respectively. As a result, all claims brought by KD Energy and its associated parties against Centaurus have been resolved in the Company's favour.

As of June 29, 2026, the appeal period for the dismissal orders lapsed without any notice of appeal.

About Centaurus

Centaurus is a company focused on investing in physical and digital commodities. The Company's shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol "CTA" and on the OTC ID Market under the symbol "CTARF".

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "may", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "guidance", or similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Centaurus. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Although such information is considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, it may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Centaurus do not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Source: Centaurus Energy Inc