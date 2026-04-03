Attachment
- Doc0028(260318b_ORANGE_Convocation EGM 020326)
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Attachment
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|Fr
|Orange Belgium: Notice to the General Meeting of Shareholders
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Attachment
Doc0028(260318b_ORANGE_Convocation EGM 020326)
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|06.02.
|Orange Belgium FY25 Net Profit Rises
|06.02.
|Orange Belgium: Solid EBITDAaL growth slightly exceeding the 2025 guidance, supported by sustained commercial performance, synergies and efficiencies
|Press releaseEmbargo until 6 February 2026 at 7:00 am Regulated information - Inside information
Financial information for the second semester and full year 2025
Solid EBITDAaL growth slightly...
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|21.01.
|Orange Belgium CFO Antoine Chouc to Join Orange France as Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
|16.01.
|Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate in its H2 and full-year 2025 results online web conference and audio conference call on 6 February 2026
|Orange Belgium will publish its results for the second half and full year of 2025 on Friday 6 February 2026 at 07:00 CET.
Orange Belgium Investor Relations is pleased to invite investors and analysts...
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