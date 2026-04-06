Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC), announced today that it will hold the Annual Shareholder Meeting and Investor Day, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at the Company's headquarters in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, as well as virtually by way of this Webcast Link, beginning at 10:00 am ET. Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2026 will be entitled to vote at the annual meeting. If you are interested in attending, or participating virtually, please register at the link above or by emailing your contact information to Seth Denison at SDenison@OptimumBank.com and you will be provided with all of the necessary event details. For a copy of the Chairman of the Board's Letter to Shareholders, please visit Chairman's Letter.



About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, OptimumBank is a full-service community bank focused on delivering personalized service, competitive pricing, and innovative financial solutions. The Bank supports economic development and community growth through responsible banking practices. OptimumBank's business and financial solutions include: Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking.

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Source: OptimumBank Holdings Inc.