Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - Rottenstone Gold Inc. (CSE: SK)("Rottenstone Gold" or the "Corporation" or the "Issuer") reports update to its previously announced proposed transaction involving certain royalty interests (the "Proposed Transaction") and other related proposed corporate developments (see also Rottenstone Gold news releases dated December 10, 2025 and March 4, 2026, respectively).

Rottenstone Gold has executed a second amending agreement effective March 31, 2026 in respect of the Proposed Transaction (the "Second Extending Amendment") that extends the closing date of the associated definitive agreement to June 30, 2026. The Second Extending Amendment provides the Corporation with additional time to review matters related to the Proposed Transaction and formulate potential plans therearound.

About Rottenstone Gold Inc.

Rottenstone Gold is a Vancouver-based junior mining company. The Corporation is presently listed on the CSE under the symbol "SK" and holds the Rottenstone Project in Saskatchewan, Canada. To learn more visit http://www.rottenstonegold.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend,", "intention" "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the timing and completion, if any, of the Proposed Transaction and any matters therewith associated. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291383

Source: Rottenstone Gold Inc.