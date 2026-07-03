Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2026) - Rottenstone Gold Inc. (CSE: SK) ("Rottenstone Gold" or the "Corporation" or the "Issuer") reports update to its previously announced proposed transaction involving certain royalty interests (the "Proposed Transaction") and other related proposed corporate developments (see also Rottenstone Gold news releases dated December 10, 2025, March 4, 2026, and April 6, 2026, respectively).

Rottenstone Gold has executed a third amending agreement effective June 30, 2026 in respect of the Proposed Transaction (the "Third Extending Amendment") that extends the closing date of the associated definitive agreement to August 31, 2026. The Third Extending Amendment provides the Corporation with additional time to review matters related to the Proposed Transaction and formulate potential plans therearound.

Corporate Update (Stock Option Surrender and Cancellation)

The Corporation also reports that Ryan Kalt has voluntarily surrendered for cancellation an aggregate of 420,000 stock options of the Issuer (the "Options") effective today, July 3, 2026 (the "Option Surrender"). The surrendered Options were previously granted under the Issuer's stock option plan and were exercisable at an average blended price of $0.30 per common share through various periods to an outside date of December 23, 2029. The Corporation has accepted the Option Surrender, and the Options have been cancelled effective today, July 3, 2026. No consideration was paid to Mr. Kalt nor is any consideration payable by the Issuer in connection with the surrender or with respect to the cancellation of the Options. Following the Option Surrender, Mr. Kalt holds no stock options in the Issuer.

About Rottenstone Gold Inc.

Rottenstone Gold is a Vancouver-based junior mining company. The Corporation is presently listed on the CSE under the symbol "SK" and holds the Rottenstone Project in Saskatchewan, Canada. To learn more, visit http://www.rottenstonegold.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "intention," "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the timing and completion, if any, of the Proposed Transaction and any matters therewith associated. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303969

Source: Rottenstone Gold Inc.