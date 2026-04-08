North Bergen, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Apollo Biowellness, Inc. (OTCID: KOAN) (the "Company" or "Apollo"), in conjunction with the final due diligence being reviewed by MedwellAI, Inc. (OTCQB: MWAI) to acquire Apollo and its subsidiaries including Evolutionary Biologics, Inc. ("Evo Bio"), (the "Transaction"), MWAI has reserved a Preferred Series B class of stock for the share exchanged and assumption of certain liabilities of Apollo. Negotiations are ongoing with certain secured creditors and debtholders of the Company that need to be resolved prior to closing the transaction.





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In further conjunction with the efforts to close the Transaction between the companies, and simultaneously rebuild and expand the Evo Bio brand with multiple new products that are to be launched in 2026, it has been agreed that Jim Morrison, one of the founders of Apollo and Evo Bio, has agreed to re-assume his position as CEO/President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, in conjunction with the Transaction and massive expansion plans that have been put in place for EVO.

Jim Morrison, as CEO/President and Chairman of the Board while simultaneously working with the current CEO, James W. Zimbler, to facilitate all that is required to close the Transaction with MWAI. Upon the take-over of the Company by MWAI, it is anticipated that Apollo will become the Evo Bio subsidiary of MWAI, and in addition to the current portfolio of Evo Bio, management plans to roll out five new products over the next two quarters and expand the offerings of Evo Bio.

James W. Zimbler, President and CEO, stated, "I am honored and thrilled that Jim Morrison has agreed to resume his roll with the Company and with his expert tutelage and significant management, marketing and distribution capabilities being brought to MWAI, this is an amazing opportunity for all shareholders, debtholders and stakeholders of KOAN."

Jim Morrison, incoming CEO/President and Chairman of the Board, stated, "For the last three years I have been working closely with Jim Zimbler to ensure that when the time came for this type of business opportunity, we would be ready. I commend Jim for the "yeoman's job" he has done with company in preparing it for the dance. Apollo / Evo has major new plans for expansion, both in 2026 and 2027.

We set out to create the first "vertically integrated regenerative medical company in the space and that is what we will deliver to you."

The Company uses the following handle on X at @ApolloBioKOAN to communicate with its shareholders

About Apollo Biowellness, Inc.

Apollo Biowellness, Inc., and its subsidiary, Evolutionary Biologics, Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of products designed to better mankind. We believe we are positioning our company as a leader in the field of Regenerative Medicine as defined by the National Institute of Health using biologic based products. Intended products are to be marketed under third-party label exemptions. We are focusing our current efforts on marketing licensed patent-pending natural stem cell mobilizing agents capable of enhancing each individual's ability to mobilize their own adult stem cells from their bone marrow. Also, we are licensed under a patent-pending application to market a dual acting all-natural diet aid designed to help control hunger through normal body signals to the brain and stomach. Products are being developed for consumer and professional markets.

Before using any of our products, you should always consult with your veterinarian and/or family doctor.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to raise capital, the regulatory approval process, the development, testing, production and marketing of our drug candidates, patent and intellectual property matters and strategic agreements and relationships. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, including the business of any of its subsidiaries, is included in "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Source: Apollo Biowellness, Inc.