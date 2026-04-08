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WKN: A40R2U | ISIN: CA86804H1091 | Ticker-Symbol: N60
Tradegate
07.04.26 | 18:17
0,364 Euro
-4,71 % -0,018
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPER COPPER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPER COPPER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3720,40017:47
0,3720,40017:38
ACCESS Newswire
08.04.2026 16:14 Uhr
216 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Super Copper Corp: Super Copper Announces Investor Relations Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE:CUPR)(OTCQB:CUPPF)(FSE:N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC ("Emerging") to provide investor awareness and communications services pursuant to a marketing and investor relations agreement (the "Agreement").

Pursuant to the Agreement, Emerging will assist the Company with the development and dissemination of corporate information, including distribution through its broker and email networks and other digital communication channels.

The Agreement has a term of four (4) months commencing on or about April 7, 2026. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay Emerging a fee of US$250,000. The Company will not issue any securities or options to acquire securities to Emerging as compensation. Emerging is an arm's length party to the Company and does not currently own any securities of the Company.

The contact information for Emerging is:
James Painter
Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Address: LLC, 390 North Orange Avenue Suite 2300, Orlando, FL 32801
Phone: +1-407-340-0226
Email: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
Website: www.emergingmarketsllc.com

About Super Copper Corp.
Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

For further information please contact:
Zachary Dymala-Dolesky
Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp.
investors@supercopper.com
Tel: +1 (778) 747-2968

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated term, scope and timing of the services to be provided by Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC; the dissemination of corporate information through digital and other communication channels; and the potential impact of such marketing and investor relations activities on investor awareness and market visibility of the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Super Copper Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/super-copper-announces-investor-relations-agreement-1155918

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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