Planting Equipment Market Report worth $29.4 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Planting Equipment Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 21.74 billion

USD 21.74 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 29.4 billion

USD 29.4 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.3%

Planting Equipment Market Trends & Insights:

The planting equipment market is experiencing strong growth driven by the increasing need for efficient and precise farming operations that enhance crop productivity and reduce labor dependency. Farmers are increasingly adopting advanced planting equipment such as planters, seed drills, and air seeders to ensure accurate seed placement, uniform crop establishment, and optimal use of inputs.

Europe accounted for the largest share of 39.8% in 2026.

The air seeders segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4%.

The automatic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR.

The cereals & grains segment is expected to dominate the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=26629474

The planting equipment market is expanding as more farmers adopt modern and mechanized planting tools like planters, seed drills, and air seeders. These machines have proven to be highly advantageous for agriculture by enabling precise crop planting. Additionally, the government is encouraging the mechanization of farming, promoting sustainable practices, and boosting crop yields. This support further drives the growth of the planting equipment market. Currently, practices such as the use of GPS and variable rate seeding in precision farming are also fueling market expansion. In today's agricultural landscape, precision farming is essential because it not only enhances crop productivity but also optimizes resource use and reduces costs.

Planting Equipment Market, By Crop Type

The planting equipment market, by crop type, is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others. Cereals and grains account for the largest share due to their extensive cultivation and the need for efficient large-scale planting operations, particularly for crops such as wheat, rice, and corn. Oilseeds and pulses also represent a significant segment, driven by growing demand for crops like soybeans and lentils. Meanwhile, fruits and vegetables are witnessing increasing adoption of precision planting equipment to ensure uniform spacing and improved crop quality, especially in high-value horticulture farming.

Request Sample Pages:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=26629474

North America held the second-largest share in the planting equipment market.

North America ranks second in the market due to the high level of mechanization in agriculture and the prevalence of large-scale commercial farms. The region mainly focuses on crops like corn, soybeans, and wheat, which require precise planting. Widespread use of planting equipment, along with strong dealers and manufacturers such as Deere & Company and AGCO Corporation, is expected to further boost the market in North America. Additionally, the adoption of technologies like GPS and automation is also likely to support market growth in the region.

Top Companies in the Planting Equipment Market

The report profiles key players such as Deere & Company (United States), AGCO Corporation (United States), CNH Industrial N.V. (United Kingdom), Väderstad AB (Sweden), Kinze Manufacturing (United States), Bourgault Industries Ltd. (Canada), KUHN Group (France), SeedMaster Manufacturing Ltd. (Canada), HORSCH Maschinen GmbH (Germany), MaterMacc S.p.A. (Italy), LEMKEN GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Maschio Gaspardo (Italy), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Sfoggia Agriculture Division (Italy), and Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=26629474

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Agrochemicals Market by Type (Fertilizers, Pesticides), Crop Type (Cerelas & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), Fertilizers Type, Pesticide Type (Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides, Nematicides) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Precision Irrigation Market by Type (Sprinkler Irrigation, Drip Irrigation), Component (Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters), Technology Type, End Use (Agriculture, Nonagriculture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/planting-equipment-market.asp

Visit Our Website:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/planting-equipment.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/planting-equipment-market-report-worth-29-4-billion-by-2031-exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302738017.html