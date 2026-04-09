Big Bear Gold Corp. Announces AGM Results and Adoption of Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan

Vancouver, BC, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Bear Gold Corp. (TSXV: BEAR) (the "Company") wishes to announce the results of its 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "2026 AGM") held on April 6, 2026. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting, including re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP, as the Company's auditor and approving the Company's new Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "Omnibus Plan"). In addition, Peter Laipnieks, Corey Klassen, Allen Schwabe and Matt Wayrynen were all re-elected as directors of the Company.

The Omnibus Plan provides the Company with a variety of security-related mechanisms to attract, retain, and motivate qualified directors, employees, and consultants. The Omnibus Plan replaced the Company's prior stock option plan and includes (i) a 10% "rolling" option plan, permitting a maximum of 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the date of any option grant to be reserved for option grants; and (ii) a fixed plan permitting 3,279,129 common shares to be reserved for grants of restricted share units, deferred share units, performance share units and other share-based compensation awards. The purpose of the Omnibus Plan is to align the interests of directors, employees, and consultants with the interests of shareholders and the long-term goals and success of the Company, and to enable and encourage the directors, employees and consultants to acquire shares as long-term investments. A summary of the Omnibus Plan can be found in the 2026 AGM Information Circular, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) on March 11, 2026. The Omnibus Plan, in its entirety, is attached as Schedule "B" to the Company's 2026 AGM Information Circular. The Omnibus Plan is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Company greatly appreciates the participation of its shareholders and their support.

About Big Bear Gold

Big Bear Gold Corp. is focused on acquiring and developing mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, in Western Canada. We are looking for additional projects that are in an established mining district with highly prospective geology that could host significant resources.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Peter Laipnieks"

Peter Laipnieks, President & CEO

Contacts:

Big Bear Gold Corp.

Suite 900, 570 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1

Investor Relations: (250) 216.5674

Email: westkam007@gmail.com

westkamgoldcorp.com or bigbeargold.com (under construction)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the Company cautions against placing undue reliance thereon.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements included herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assumes any obligation, to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.