ParcelABC Launches Pallet Shipping Across the EU, Expanding Its Logistics Platform Capabilities

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / ParcelABC, a global logistics technology platform, has announced the expansion of its service portfolio with the introduction of pallet shipping solutions across the European Union, marking a significant step in the company's growth within the B2B logistics segment.

The expansion comes amid increasing demand for cost-efficient and flexible logistics solutions, particularly within e-commerce, wholesale, and distribution sectors. ParcelABC's platform connects multiple carriers and dynamically assigns shipments by leveraging unused transport capacity across existing routes.

A large portion of the logistics industry continues to operate below full capacity. Trucks and vans frequently run partially empty, while core transportation costs-such as fuel, routing, and labor-remain fixed regardless of load utilization. This creates structural inefficiencies that impact both pricing and overall supply chain performance.

ParcelABC addresses this challenge through its proprietary technology, which identifies and utilizes available space within already scheduled transport routes. Rather than creating new shipments or routes, the platform integrates additional cargo into existing logistics flows.

As a result:

customers benefit from significantly reduced shipping costs by paying only for the space they use,

carriers generate additional revenue from otherwise unused capacity,

the overall efficiency of the logistics chain is improved.

"Large parts of transport capacity remain underutilized. Our platform brings this capacity back into the market and turns it into economic value-for both customers and carriers," said Andrius Balkunas, CEO of ParcelABC.

According to Balkunas, the shift goes beyond pricing advantages:

"This is a structural transformation in how logistics is organized. Instead of building new routes, we focus on maximizing the efficiency of existing ones."

The newly introduced pallet shipping service is primarily designed for business customers, particularly in e-commerce, wholesale, and distribution industries, while remaining accessible to individual users. The company expects this addition to further strengthen its competitive position in international markets.

ParcelABC operates globally with a technology-driven business model focused on optimizing logistics resource allocation and reducing transportation costs. The company continues to prioritize transparent pricing, efficient capacity utilization, and high-quality customer service.

About ParcelABC

ParcelABC is a global logistics platform connecting carriers and customers worldwide, offering cost-efficient shipping solutions by leveraging underutilized transport capacity.

For more information, visit: www.parcelabc.com

Media Contact Information

Growlylab Agency

sales@growlylab.com

https://www.parcelabc.com/

SOURCE: ParcelABC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/parcelabc-launches-pallet-shipping-across-the-eu-expanding-its-l-1156637