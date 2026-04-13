2026 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on April 21-22, 2026, in Toronto, ON

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating as a presenting company at the 2026 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference. James Lee, CEO and Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, President, will be attending and hosting one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

2026 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Dates: April 21-22, 2026

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Presentation: Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 2:00-2:30 PM (ET)

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference is Canada's premier healthcare investment event, bringing together leading publicly traded and private healthcare companies with institutional investors from across North America and internationally. HEALWELL will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in 1on1 meetings with investors during the conference.

Please contact your Bloom Burton representative for further information and to book a 1on1 meeting.

James Lee

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292130

Source: Bloom Burton & Co. Inc.