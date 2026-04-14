The digital wallet and smart shopping app embraces artificial intelligence and other new technologies to make online shopping effortless and efficient, like connecting with AI-powered personal assistants to streamline searching and purchasing.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Snaplii, the fintech company at the forefront of the digital shopping revolution, is actively integrating AI and other emerging technologies across its platform, from development to the end-user experience.

Snaplii is a digital wallet and smart shopping app that is transforming online shopping across North America. Through its partnerships with more than 500 leading brands, Snaplii connects its users with electronic gift cards that credit their accounts with instant cash returns on every purchase.

Unlike points or coupons, Snaplii Cash carries real monetary value that accumulates with every purchase. More than a quarter-million Snaplii users have saved over $3 million on their purchases to date.

Snaplii is powered by technological innovation, both under the surface and in how users actually shop. "Our goal has always been to make shopping as simple as possible," said Spencer Xu, CEO at Snaplii. "We're constantly exploring new technologies to deliver that experience-whether it's how we build our platform or how our users interact with it. This is the future of smart shopping."

Reflecting the company culture of innovation, approximately 70% of Snaplii's codebase is developed with AI assistance, improving efficiency and reducing costs. Snaplii is also built to integrate with other popular AI-powered apps and platforms, such as OpenClaw, an AI-powered personal assistant.

That allows Snaplii users to fully leverage the power of the emerging technology, such as identifying and purchasing the optimal gift card for any situation in seconds - no tapping, no searching, no hassle. Snaplii shoppers only need to type a message to find the best cashback deal.

For example, users can pair Snaplii with OpenClaw to turn a multi-step shopping process into a single conversational command:

The shopper opens the OpenClaw Telegram bot and enters a request. For example: "Use Snaplii to buy a $20 gift card for food."

The shopper sends the message and OpenClaw launches Snaplii and compares the best cashback rates in real time.

In seconds, OpenClaw automatically selects the best deal and purchases the gift card on Snaplii.

When it is time to redeem, OpenClaw automatically opens the specific app to redeem the gift card instantly.

Snaplii benefits its users with deals on dining, beauty, entertainment, sporting goods, housewares, luxuries, and other items, building wealth while providing everyday savings. Snaplii also supports multi-currency payments, including RMB, USD, and CAD, giving Snaplii users more flexibility in funding purchases and managing spending.

Snaplii is available for download on the Apple App Store or Google Play. To learn more, visit Snaplii.com.

About Snaplii

Snaplii was founded on a simple belief: wealth should be transparent, accessible, and within everyone's reach. To bring this vision to life, Snaplii created its Digital Wallet, designed to make effortless earnings part of everyday life. With cashback rewards, balance interest, and flexible multi-currency use, Snaplii provides a secure and transparent platform for steady financial growth. For more information, visit www.snaplii.com.

Media Contact:

Stephaine Wang

Marketing@snaplii.com

SOURCE: Snaplii

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/snaplii-brings-ai-driven-fintech-innovation-to-the-online-shoppin-1156972