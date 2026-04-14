Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 14
14 April 2026
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager
The Company has been notified that on 14 April 2026 Nick Train purchased 6,086 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 747.60 pence per share.
As a result of the transaction, Mr Train now holds interests in a total of 5,828,866 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 5.36% of the Company's issued share capital.
For further information:
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
020 3170 8732