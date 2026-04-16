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WKN: A1J7MH | ISIN: GB00B7W0XJ61 | Ticker-Symbol: 0D0
Frankfurt
15.04.26 | 21:49
2,820 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

BlackRock American Income Trust plc ("Company")

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 16 April 2026 its issued share capital consisted of 56,512,138 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 16 April 2026, the Company held 38,849,167 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use 56,512,138 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

William Rowledge

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2284

Date: 16 April 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.