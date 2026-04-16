Watsonville, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Barney's Farm Genetics ("Barney's Farm"), a global leader in cannabis seed breeding, today marked its 40th anniversary with a renewed focus on reintroducing its original cannabis genetics, alongside a series of upcoming anniversary promotions and global activations to be announced in the coming weeks.

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Key Takeaways:

Barney's Farm marks its 40th anniversary by launching a phased reintroduction of its foundational genetics, including Northern Lights, Skunk #1, and Afghan Hash lines.

With expanded operations in California, the company conducts breeding and preservation work under fully legal conditions, enabling more consistent development cycles and closer collaboration with U.S. cultivators.

The company celebrates the milestone with a flagship event at Mary Jane Berlin and runs April digital promotions and giveaways across barneysfarm.com and barneysfarm.us.

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About Barney's Farm Genetics



Barney's Farm Genetics is a globally recognized cannabis seed bank headquartered in Amsterdam. With nearly 40 years of experience, the company is known for its award-winning strains, extensive genetic library, and long-standing role in shaping modern cannabis breeding. Barney's Farm serves growers worldwide through a portfolio of premium genetics developed for consistency, performance, and quality.

Source: Newsworthy.ai

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Source: Reportable, Inc.