Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO). GoHealth's 4Q25 results continued to reflect a Medicare Advantage environment shaped by tighter carrier discipline, with management prioritizing retention, member quality, and liquidity over volume. FY25 net revenue was $361.8M, implying a materially lower 4Q25 revenue base y/y as the intentional Medicare Advantage pullback continued through AEP. Management reiterated that carriers remain focused on margin stability, renewal durability, and disciplined unit economics over broad enrollment growth. Against that backdrop, GoHealth remains focused on protecting the durability of its back book and related ~$925M commissions receivable asset, preserving strategic flexibility, and investing selectively in SNPs, automation, and AI to improve efficiency and positioning when conditions normalize. Importantly, the emphasis on retention also supports the longterm value and durability of the commissions receivable. In our view, the quarter did little to alter the near-term thesis, but reinforced management's focus on durability, cash discipline, and longer-term optionality.

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Key Takeaways:

Durability over volume. GoHealth remains focused on retention, member quality, and liquidity, supporting the long-term value of its ~$925M commissions receivable asset.

Optionality is a key differentiator. Cost discipline and the Board's strategic review framework position the company to preserve flexibility and capitalize on industry dislocation.

Portfolio repositioning continues. While volume remains pressured, investments in SNPs, automation, AI, and GoHealth Protect should support a more durable and efficient growth profile over time.

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About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

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Source: Reportable, Inc.