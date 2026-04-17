Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Trading update Q1 2026

- Quarterly direct result per share (DRPS) € 0.45, +2% compared with prior year period
- Occupancy shopping centers 97.5%, up 1.0 percentage point (pp) compared with Q1 2025
- Quarterly Full Service Center footfall +2.0% compared with prior year period
- € 12m in strategic acquisitions closed, funded through issuance of new shares, resulting in a 0.2 pp improvement in loan-to-value
- Refinancing of € 250m revolving credit facility (RCF) completed, at improved terms, with a tenor of five years plus extension options up to seven years
- Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, we remain confident in our 2026 DRPS forecast of € 1.85-1.95
Attachment
- Wereldhave_Trading-update-Q1-2026
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