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WKN: 853289 | ISIN: NL0000289213 | Ticker-Symbol: WER
Tradegate
16.04.26 | 21:45
22,550 Euro
+0,45 % +0,100
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,35022,60007:26
22,35022,60007:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2026 07:10 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Trading update Q1 2026

  • Quarterly direct result per share (DRPS) € 0.45, +2% compared with prior year period
  • Occupancy shopping centers 97.5%, up 1.0 percentage point (pp) compared with Q1 2025
  • Quarterly Full Service Center footfall +2.0% compared with prior year period
  • € 12m in strategic acquisitions closed, funded through issuance of new shares, resulting in a 0.2 pp improvement in loan-to-value
  • Refinancing of € 250m revolving credit facility (RCF) completed, at improved terms, with a tenor of five years plus extension options up to seven years
  • Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, we remain confident in our 2026 DRPS forecast of € 1.85-1.95

Attachment

  • Wereldhave_Trading-update-Q1-2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.