Nepra Foods Announces Chadwick White's Participation in the 2026 American Bakers Association Annual Convention

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTCQB:NPRFF) ("Nepra" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated specialty ingredient company focused on clean-label, allergen-free, and gluten-free solutions, is pleased to announce that its Co-Founder, Chief Visionary Officer, and Certified Master Baker, Chadwick White, will attend the 2026 ABA Annual Convention.

This marks a milestone for Chadwick White, as it is the first time in his 25+ year career attending the ABA Convention and becoming more actively involved with the organization. The American Bakers Association (ABA), founded in 1897, is the leading national trade association and primary lobbying voice for the wholesale baking industry in Washington, DC. It advocates on behalf of bakers before Congress, federal agencies, and international authorities on key legislative and regulatory issues.

The 2026 ABA Annual Convention takes place April 19-23, 2026, at The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado. This premier event brings together commercial baking executives, suppliers, and industry leaders for networking, education, and strategic discussions shaping the future of baking.

Chadwick White is attending with the goal of reaching a larger audience of industry decision-makers, now that gluten-free baking has firmly established itself as more than a passing trend and is recognized as a mainstream player in the sector. As a leading expert in gluten-free and allergen-free innovation, White aims to highlight Nepra Foods' advanced ingredient capabilities and engage in meaningful conversations about supply partnerships.

Chadwick White said, "With gluten-free now a core category in baking, this is the ideal moment to bring our clean-label solutions directly to the leaders driving the industry forward. Including the use of regenerative crops that support soil health and improve the nutrition of our products."

Nepra Foods' participation at this premier industry event provides an opportunity to enhance the Company's visibility among commercial baking leaders and manufacturers. Further building relationships in a category where gluten-free and allergen-free products have gained broad mainstream acceptance. This attendance supports Nepra's vertically integrated business model and its ongoing focus on market development for high-quality, standardized gluten-free and regenerative ingredient solutions.

Further details on Nepra Foods' product portfolio and innovations are available at www.neprafoods.com.

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods Inc. is a vertically integrated functional nutrition company delivering clean-label ingredient solutions. The Company partners with category leaders, emerging brands, and technology innovators to build resilient, ethically driven supply chains and bring advanced food solutions to market.

From early-stage product development through large-scale commercialization, Nepra provides tailored capabilities including formulation, ingredient technology, co-manufacturing, e-commerce management, and retail distribution. The Company collaborates with leading ag-tech partners to translate innovation into real-world applications, supporting the development of high-quality, nutritious products.

Nepra is committed to expanding the reach of forward-thinking food brands while advancing more sustainable and responsible industry practices, delivering solutions that benefit consumers, producers, and the environment. For more information on the company, visit www.neprafoods.com.

Media Contact & Investor Contact

William Hogan, CEO

Email: investors@neprafoods.com

Investor Relations

Toll-Free: 844-566-1917

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development, results of operations, and those listed in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE: Nepra Foods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/nepra-foods-announces-chadwick-whites-participation-in-the-2026-american-1158501