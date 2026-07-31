Nepra Foods Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ended March 31, 2026

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE: NPRA)(FSE: 2P6)(OTCQB: NPRFF) ("Nepra Foods" or the "Company"), a food and beverage company focused on product innovation, manufacturing and consumer wellness products, is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), and related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings") for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. The Annual Filings have been filed on SEDAR+ and posted on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and OTCQB websites.

Key Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2026

(All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

Revenue Growth: Total revenue increased 33% to $8,311,972 compared to $6,253,768 in fiscal 2025, driven by higher sales volumes of specialty starches, proteins, and blended ingredients to commercial bakery and food manufacturing customers.

Significant Gross Profit Expansion: Gross profit rose to $2,772,019, representing a gross margin of 33.3%, up significantly from $1,317,959 (21.1% margin) in the prior year, reflecting improved product mix, operating efficiencies, and scale.

Improved Operating Results: Net loss before other items narrowed substantially to $206,102 from $2,304,861 in fiscal 2025. Overall net loss improved to $1,223,150 from $2,335,340 in the prior year.

Fourth Quarter Performance: Q4 2026 delivered continued momentum with solid revenue contribution and a gross margin of approximately 39%.

"Fiscal 2026 marked meaningful progress in strengthening Nepra's operating foundation," said Billy Hogan, Chief Executive Officer of Nepra Foods. "The improvements reflected in our financial results, together with the strategic initiatives we've recently announced, position the Company to enter fiscal 2027 with a stronger platform for continued execution and long-term growth."

The Annual Filings are available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.neprafoods.com.

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods Inc. is a vertically integrated food and beverage company focused on specialty ingredients, functional nutrition, and scalable wellness infrastructure. Through a portfolio of proprietary products, manufacturing capabilities, and strategic partnerships, the Company develops and supports consumer brands across multiple health and wellness categories. Nepra is pursuing a vertical integration strategy designed to expand operational capabilities, diversify revenue streams, and support long-term growth. For more information, visit www.neprafoods.com.

Media Contact & Investor Contact

Billy Hogan

Email: investors@neprafoods.com

Investor Relations

Toll-Free: 844-566-1917

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development, results of operations, and those listed in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE: Nepra Foods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/nepra-foods-inc.-announces-filing-of-annual-financial-statements-and-man-1199138