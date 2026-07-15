Nepra Foods Advances Planned Acquisition of Idaho Beverage Manufacturing Operations Following Port of Lewiston Approval

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(OTCQB:NPRFF) ("Nepra" or the "Company") a vertically integrated food and beverage company focused on specialty ingredients, functional nutrition, and scalable wellness infrastructure, today announced that the Port of Lewiston Board of Commissioners approved the assignment of the lease associated with the Company's previously announced on April 30, 2026 planned acquisition of the Artesian Fusion beverage manufacturing operations in Lewiston, Idaho.

Effective July 14, 2026, the Port of Lewiston, Millennium Trust, LLC, and Nepra Foods executed a Consent to Assignment of Lease, completing the final significant municipal approval required in connection with the proposed transfer of the lease. The completed assignment enables the parties to proceed toward execution of the acquisition agreements and satisfaction with the remaining customary closing conditions. This approval represents another completed milestone in Nepra's previously announced acquisition strategy.

Continuing Execution of the Acquisition

Since announcing its intention to acquire the Lewiston beverage manufacturing assets on April 30, 2026, Nepra has completed due diligence, participated in the Port's review process, and worked collaboratively with the seller and the Port of Lewiston to satisfy the requirements necessary for assignment of the existing lease.

As part of that process, Nepra's management team presented its long-term operating plans before the Port of Lewiston Board of Commissioners on July 8, 2026, outlining the Company's intention to invest in the facility, support manufacturing employment, and become an active participant in the Lewiston business community.

The Company believes that each completed milestone reduces uncertainty surrounding the proposed acquisition while providing greater visibility into the remaining steps required before closing.

Manufacturing Operations

The assigned lease encompasses approximately 3.88 acres within the Harry Wall Industrial Park in Lewiston, Idaho, and includes contractual rights that provide the opportunity to negotiate the future purchase of the underlying property.

Subject to completion of the proposed acquisition, Nepra intends to utilize the facility to manufacture aluminum bottled water, functional beverages, and products for third-party customers. Management believes ownership of beverage manufacturing assets will complement the Company's growth and transition.

Pacific Northwest Location

The Lewiston facility is located within the Inland Pacific Northwest with access to established regional distribution networks serving Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and surrounding markets. The Company believes the location supports efficient regional manufacturing and distribution while providing capacity for future customer relationships.

Transaction Highlights

Port of Lewiston Board of Commissioners approved the lease assignment. Consent to Assignment of Lease executed effective July 14, 2026. Final significant municipal approval completed in support of the previously announced acquisition. Approximately 3.88-acre industrial property located within the Harry Wall Industrial Park. Existing lease includes contractual rights to negotiate a future purchase of the property. Parties will now proceed toward execution of the acquisition agreements and customary closing conditions. Billy Hogan, CEO of Nepra Foods, commented, "We appreciate the thoughtful review conducted throughout the assignment process and the opportunity to present our long-term plans for the facility to the Commissioners. Our team remains focused on completing the remaining steps required to close the transaction."

Looking Ahead

With the lease assignment complete, the Company is focused on completing the remaining transaction documentation and progressing toward closing of the previously announced acquisition, subject to customary closing conditions. Nepra intends to provide additional updates as material milestones are achieved.

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods Inc. is a vertically integrated food and beverage company focused on specialty ingredients, functional nutrition, and scalable wellness infrastructure. Through a portfolio of proprietary products, manufacturing capabilities, and strategic partnerships, the Company develops and supports consumer brands across multiple health and wellness categories. Nepra is pursuing a vertical integration strategy designed to expand operational capabilities, diversify revenue streams, and support long-term growth. For more information, visit www.neprafoods.com .

Media Contact & Investor Contact

Billy Hogan

Email: investors@neprafoods.com

Investor Relations

Toll-Free: 844-566-1917 The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development, results of operations, and those listed in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws. SOURCE: Nepra Foods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/nepra-foods-advances-planned-acquisition-of-idaho-beverage-manufacturing-1191088