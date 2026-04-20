TripSitter Clinic Ltd.: TripSitter Announces Discovery Notice

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / TripSitter Clinic Ltd. (the "Company" or "TripSitter") (CSE:KETA) announces that it has been identified by the plaintiffs as a respondent in discovery in connection with a negligence and wrongful death lawsuit filed in the State of Illinois.

The Company has not been named as a defendant in the lawsuit, and the action does not include any claims or allegations of wrongdoing against TripSitter. The Company is seeking legal advice regarding its obligations as a respondent in discovery and will provide further updates when appropriate.

For more information, please contact:

TripSitter Clinic Ltd.

Dr. John Huber, CEO

Email: dr.huber@tripsitter.clinic

Phone: 437-500-0528

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release may include certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to the business objectives of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: TripSitter Clinic Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tripsitter-announces-discovery-notice-1158919