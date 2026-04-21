The presentation of Jochen Staiger delves into the current state of the gold and silver markets, highlighting the significant role these precious metals play in today's economy. Jochen discusses the recent trends in central bank reserves, the implications of rising debt levels, and the increasing demand for silver in various industries. Predictions for future prices of gold and silver are made, emphasizing the potential for a commodity bull market driven by supply shortages and industrial needs. Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Silber Silver General Knowledge and Market Information Market Analysis & Research Zuri Invest Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV