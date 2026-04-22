Zimtu Capital Corp. and Global Energy Metals Corporation Agree to Terminate Option Agreement for the Monument Peak Copper-Silver Project, Idaho

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSX.V:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) ("Zimtu" or the "Company") announces that the Company and Global Energy Metals Corporation have mutually agreed to terminate the mineral property option agreement dated January 12, 2026 (the "Option Agreement") entered into between the parties, without any party having any further liability or obligation to the other arising from the Option Agreement.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"Sean Charland"

Sean Charland

President & Director

Phone: 604.681.1568

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to the Company, including, but not limited to, statements respecting the obligations of the Company in respect of the Option Agreement and the termination thereof.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "proposes", and similar expressions, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the timing and availability of regulatory approvals; potential changes in market conditions or the trading price of the Company's common shares; the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations; general business, economic, and market conditions; changes in laws or regulations applicable to the Company; dependence on key management personnel; and competition within the industry. Additional risk factors are identified in the Company's most recent management discussion and analysis and other disclosure documents available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

There may also be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company currently believes are not material that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

All forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks, and uncertainties.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/zimtu-capital-corp.-and-global-energy-metals-corporation-agree-to-te-1159574