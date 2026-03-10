Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Lux Metals Corp. (TSXV: LXM) (the "Company" or "Lux") announces that, further to its news release dated February 13, 2026, Zimtu Capital Corp. ("Zimtu") currently holds 2,750,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and 2,750,000 share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant"), comprised of: (i) 1,000,000 Warrants exercisable at $0.05 per Share until February 14, 2027; and (ii) 1,750,000 Warrants exercisable at $0.40 per Share until January 26, 2028. Jody Bellefleur, Zimtu's principal (the "Principal"), does not currently hold any Shares or Warrants. Neither Zimtu nor the Principal has any right or present intent to acquire an additional interest in the Company or its securities.

Pursuant to the services agreement with Zimtu (the "Zimtu Agreement"), the Company will pay Zimtu a cash fee of $16,666.67 (plus GST) per month for a term of twelve months, representing an aggregate annual cash fee of $200,000.04 (plus GST). All payments to Zimtu pursuant to the Zimtu Agreement will be paid in cash.

Zimtu can be contacted at 604-681-1568, info@zimtu.com, or Suite 1450 - 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2 Canada.

The Zimtu Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On Behalf of the Board of Lux Metals Corp.

Carl Ginn

President and Chief Executive Officer

