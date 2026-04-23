Longueuil, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Greenheart Gold Inc. (TSXV: GHRT) (OTCQX: GHRTF) (the "Company" or "Greenheart Gold") announces that it has filed its annual audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). The Annual Filings are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.greenheartgold.com.

The Company also announces that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on June 16, 2026 at its administrative offices in Longueuil (Québec). The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting is April 28, 2026.

About Greenheart Gold Inc.

Greenheart Gold is an exploration company that builds on a proven legacy of discoveries within the Guiana Shield, a highly prospective geological terrain that hosts numerous gold deposits yet remains relatively under-explored. The Company is led by former executives and members of the exploration group of Reunion Gold, a team that was most recently noted for the discovery and delineation of the multimillion-ounce Oko West deposit in Guyana. Greenheart Gold is building on its management's technical knowledge, strong contact base and previous success from exploring in the Guiana Shield to assemble, maintain and explore a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects in Guyana and Suriname that are prospective for orogenic gold deposits.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.greenheartgold.com).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293893

Source: Greenheart Gold Inc.