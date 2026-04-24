Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Miner kämpfen, entsteht in Finnland der vielleicht billigste Bitcoin Europas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
24.04.26 | 15:39
288,60 Euro
-0,47 % -1,35
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
289,10289,1515:41
289,05289,2015:41
DZ Bank
24.04.2026 14:41 Uhr
234 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Alphabet: Mit neuen KI-Chips und Cloud-Milliarden zum unverzichtbaren Infrastruktur-Giganten

Alphabet: Mit neuen KI-Chips und Cloud-Milliarden zum unverzichtbaren Infrastruktur-Giganten


Der Technologiegigant rüstet sich aktuell massiv für das nächste große Kapitel der digitalen Revolution und baut seine technologische Infrastruktur rasant aus. Beobachter des Marktes blicken gespannt auf diesen strategischen Wandel, der das Unternehmen weit über sein klassisches Suchmaschinengeschäft hinaus neu positioniert.

Frischer Wind im April und eine Milliardenoffensive

Der April 2026 steht bei Alphabet ganz im Zeichen weitreichender technologischer Vorstöße, die weit über das bekannte Werbegeschäft hinausgehen. Durch strategische Ankündigungen im laufenden Monat hat das Unternehmen eine völlig neue Generation von leistungsstarken Computerchips für künstliche Intelligenz, die sogenannten TPUs der achten Generation, in Aussicht gestellt. Gleichzeitig lenkte das Management die Aufmerksamkeit auf einen gigantischen Investitionsschub in das Cloud-Geschäft, in das in diesem Jahr mehr als die Hälfte aller konzernweiten Budgets für maschinelles Lernen fließen sollen. Um diese Entwicklungen wirtschaftlich schnell nutzbar zu machen, rief Alphabet im April zudem einen 750 Millionen US-Dollar schweren Fonds ins Leben, der externe Unternehmenspartner bei der Umsetzung neuartiger Softwarelösungen unterstützen soll. Für aufmerksame Beobachter ist dies ein klares Signal, dass der Konzern seine Vormachtstellung im hart umkämpften Technologiemarkt durch massive Investitionen in greifbare Infrastruktur zukunftssicher macht.





Endlos Turbo Long 217,6406 open end: Basiswert Alphabet Inc. Class-C-Namensaktie

DU20RL
Quelle: DZ BANK: Geld 24.04. 14:06:27, Brief 24.04. 14:06:27
10,46 EUR10,47 EUR 1,65%Basiswertkurs: Basiswertkurs: 337,75 USD
Geld in EUR Brief in EURDiff. Vortag in %Quelle: NASDAQ , 23.04
Basispreis217,6406 USDKnock-Out-Barriere217,6406 USD
Hebel2,77xAbstand zum Basispreis in %35,56%
Abstand zum Knock-Out in %35,56%Bezugsverhältnis (BV) / Bezugsgröße0,10

Wenn Sie regelmäßig Informationen von der DZ BANK erhalten möchten, so können Sie sich kostenlos zu den verschiedenen Veröffentlichungen rund um Trading und Geldanlage anmelden:




© 2026 DZ Bank
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.