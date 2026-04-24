Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc.: Oncotelic Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update on Partnership Strategy

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. ("Oncotelic" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare diseases, today provided a corporate update on its partnership-driven strategy to advance its pipeline and enhance shareholder value.

Following the success of its joint venture with GMP Biotechnology, which contributed to a $249.0 million increase in the Company's balance sheet for the most recent fiscal year through an independent third-party valuation, the Company is continuing to pursue additional partnerships that provide financial and commercialization support.

The Company believes this strategy enables the advancement of multiple drug candidates in parallel while maintaining a capital-efficient operating model, and represents an effective approach to unlocking the value of its robust intellectual property portfolio.

CEO Commentary

"Our joint venture strategy has demonstrated the ability to unlock value through strategic partnerships," said Dr. Vuong Trieu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Oncotelic. "We believe this is the right strategy to unlock our robust portfolio of intellectual property at scale. We are currently in discussions with potential partners and are working to establish additional collaborations in the near term."

About Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc.

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The Company's mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates.

In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from a robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed over 500 patent applications and holds 75 issued patents. The Company also leverages its proprietary AI-enabled PDAOAI platform, which supports research, biomarker discovery, and regulatory processes through advanced data analysis and knowledge integration.

Beyond its internal programs, Oncotelic licenses and co-develops select drug candidates through strategic partnerships and joint ventures. The Company currently owns a 45% interest in GMP Bio, a joint venture advancing a complementary pipeline of therapeutic candidates that further strengthens Oncotelic's position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

For more information, please visit: www.oncotelic.com

Oncotelic Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking and are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business and future plans. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (including the negative of such terms).

Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation: our plans, timelines, and priorities for the OT-101 program in PDAC and other indications; potential biomarker-driven development strategies; the advancement, scope, timing, and results of current or future preclinical and clinical studies; regulatory interactions and potential approvals; development or commercialization of any product candidates within the Oncotelic/GMP Bio/Sapu ecosystem; the utility of our PDAOAI platform; future financings, strategic transactions, and/or public offerings involving our joint ventures or affiliates; and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to: the inherent uncertainties of drug discovery and development; our ability to enroll patients and complete studies on expected timelines; whether preclinical or early clinical findings (including biomarker associations) will be replicated in larger, controlled trials; regulatory developments in the United States and other jurisdictions; competitive developments; our ability to obtain or maintain intellectual property protection; our liquidity and access to capital; the performance of collaborators, suppliers, and manufacturers; and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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