The shares in Kitron ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 0.70 as from today, 27.04.2026.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
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The shares in Kitron ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 0.70 as from today, 27.04.2026.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
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|Kitron ASA: Ex dividend NOK 0.70 today
|The shares in Kitron ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 0.70 as from today, 27.04.2026.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities...
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