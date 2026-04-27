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Der AI-Boom braucht günstigen Strom - Diese Aktie hat ihn
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WKN: A40CV1 | ISIN: CA00379L3048 | Ticker-Symbol: 1AH
Tradegate
27.04.26 | 14:36
10,520 Euro
-0,85 % -0,090
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,38010,59015:14
10,31010,59014:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABRASILVER RESOURCE
ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP10,520-0,85 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.