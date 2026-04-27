Rockwell Automation: Impact Podcast With John Shegerian Features Rockwell's Vice President of Sustainability, Emmanuel Guilhamon

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Emmanuel Guilhamon, vice president, Sustainability, Rockwell Automation is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The podcast has featured over 2,000 guests who all share in common a passion for making our world a better place on a daily basis.

At Rockwell, Guilhamon advances the company's global sustainability strategy and initiatives and leads the corporate sustainability team. With strong internal and external partnership, he oversees Rockwell's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments; provides thought leadership to influence product strategy and roadmaps; and guides development of new solutions to help customers achieve their sustainability goals.

In the interview, Guilhamon discussed his unique career story to date and Rockwell's proactive global ESG priorities and progress.

View and listen to the full podcast on the Impact Podcast website.

Learn more about Rockwell's sustainability priorities and outcomes.

Originally published on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian.

Find more stories and multimedia from Rockwell Automation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation

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SOURCE: Rockwell Automation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/impact-podcast-with-john-shegerian-features-rockwells-vice-president-o-1161336