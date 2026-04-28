Greenhawk Resources Inc.: Greenhawk Resources Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Greenhawk Resources Inc. (CSE:GRHK) ("Greenhawk" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to rely upon Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933") and adopt semi-annual financial reporting. This news release is being filed pursuant to CBO 51-933.

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily amend their disclosure from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the provisions of CBO 51-933, the Company can be exempted from the requirements to file quarterly financial statements for each of its first and third fiscal quarters, together with associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), for so long as it continues to meet all eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933. The Company confirms it meets this applicable eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million. Accordingly, the Company does not intend to file interim financial statements and associated MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2026 or the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The Company will also not be required to file any interim financial statements and associated MD&A for any subsequent quarters for the periods ended March 31 and September 30 in each fiscal year, subject to ongoing availability of, and compliance with, CBO 51-933. The Company will continue to file audited financial statements and interim financial statements for the period ended June 30.

For further information, please contact:

About Greenhawk Resources Inc.

Greenhawk is a Canadian resources exploration and development company. Greenhawk owns a 100% legal and beneficial interest in two mineral exploration licenses and one prospecting license in Greenland known as the Storø Gold Project. Additional Information on Greenhawk can be obtained from SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. Greenhawk is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) (CSE:GRHK).

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of Greenhawk Resources Inc. For information, please contact:

John Kennedy FitzGerald

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 648-9292

Email: jkf@jkfmail.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the continued compliance by the Company with the provisions of CBO 51-933 and the continued availability of CBO 51-933 under applicable securities laws.

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of the Company. Such statements can generally, but not always, be identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "forecasts", "schedules", "prepares", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. These statements address future events and conditions and are reliant on assumptions made by the Company's management, and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information, actual results could materially differ from those currently projected, and there is no representation by the Company that the actual results realized in the future will be the same in whole or in part as those presented herein. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Greenhawk Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/greenhawk-resources-announces-adoption-of-semi-annual-reporting-1161420