Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - WildBrain Ltd. (TSX: WILD) ("WildBrain" or the "Company"), a global leader in family entertainment, will report its Fiscal 2026 Q3 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, and hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET, Thursday, May 14, 2026, during which Company management will discuss the results.

To listen online, please visit the following link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14701

To listen by phone, please dial 1-833-752-5599 in North America (toll-free) or +1 647-258-0576 internationally (tolls apply). If dialing in, please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.

Replay will be available at the above link or by dialing 1-855-669-9658 in North America (toll-free) or +1 412-317-0088 internationally (tolls apply), until May 21, 2026, using access code 4307142.

The audio and transcript will also be archived on WildBrain's website approximately three business days following the call.

About WildBrain

At WildBrain, we build and grow beloved family brands through exceptional entertainment experiences. Home to franchises such as Strawberry Shortcake, Teletubbies, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi, we are a global leader in franchise management-bringing stories to life through content production, audience reach and consumer products. Our award-winning studio has partnered with top global platforms such as Apple TV, Netflix and the BBC, producing acclaimed series such as The Snoopy Show, Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City, Teletubbies (2015), Yo Gabba GabbaLand! and Finding Her Edge. Through our global digital network across YouTube, FAST and AVOD, we deliver premium, broadcast-quality content to today's kids and families wherever they're watching-connecting brands to audiences at scale and offering advertisers one of the largest digital inventories in family media. WildBrain CPLG, our global licensing and consumer products arm, represents our own and partner brands across major territories worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, WildBrain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at wildbrain.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on information currently available to the Company. Actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, among other things, include the availability of and cost of financing, general economic and market conditions and the impact of such conditions on the industries in which WildBrain operates, competition and the potential impact of industry mergers and acquisitions, market factors, WildBrain's ability to identify and execute anticipated production, distribution, licensing and other contracts, contractual counterparty risk, the ability of WildBrain to realize the expected value of its assets, supply chain and other related disruptions, and risk factors discussed in materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time including matters discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and annual Management Discussion and Analysis. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294570

Source: WildBrain Ltd.