Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Golden Age Exploration Ltd. (CSE: GDN) (the "Company" or "Golden Age") is pleased to announce that it has granted to Directors, Officers and Consultants of the Company a total of 900,000 Stock Options exercisable at $0.25 for a period of 2 years, with various vesting periods.

About Golden Age Exploration Ltd.

Golden Age is a mineral exploration company with an international reach, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential resource projects in established, mining-friendly jurisdictions globally. The Company's core business is to identify, analyze, and re-assess extensive historic and regional data from around the globe to identify prospective exploration opportunities worthy of significant exploration and exploitation. The Company's focus extends to mining-friendly jurisdictions that offer low political risk and a demonstrated commitment to the rule of law.

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Source: Golden Age Exploration Ltd.