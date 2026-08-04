Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Golden Age Exploration Ltd. (CSE: GDN) (the "Company") ("Golden Age") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated April 15, 2026 and July 7, 2026, it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement dated July 31, 2026 (the "Agreement") with MRG Resources Pty Ltd., Mac Minerals Pty Ltd., Sunbird Resources Pty Ltd., Ross Brown, Rob Heaslop (collectively, the "Vendors") and Mineral Road Partners Inc. ("MRP") and 1322645 B.C. Ltd. (together with MRP, the "Optionors"), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Mac Minerals Pty Ltd. ("MAC"). MAC holds a portfolio of uranium exploration licences located in South Australia, including a substantial land position within the emerging Hamilton Basin uranium district (the "Property").

Transaction Summary

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of MAC in consideration for:

Cash payments totaling CA$150,000, consisting of CA$100,000 payable to MRP and CA$50,000 payable to Sunbird Resources Pty Ltd. at closing;

The issuance of an aggregate of 6,000,000 common shares of the Company to MRP and its designees;

Reimbursement of certain historical expenditures incurred in connection with the Property; and

As previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated April 15, 2026, the Agreement provides for performance-based milestone payments to the Vendors of up to C$3.95 million, plus an additional C$2.0 million for each Property on which a uranium resource of at least 30 million pounds is defined, subject to the achievement of specified exploration, drilling, and resource development milestones.

This milestone structure aligns Vendor compensation with the successful advancement of the Company's Australian uranium exploration portfolio and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

The Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and agreements, conditions to closing and other obligations of the parties. The transaction remains subject to acceptance by the CSE. In addition, all securities issued pursuant to the transaction are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance as required under applicable securities legislation.

Related Party Considerations

MAC and its principals are at arm's length to the Company. The Agreement has been entered into pursuant to the agreement entered into between the Company and the Optionors and announced by the Company in its news releases dated March 17, 2026, April 15, 2026 and July 7, 2026. As such, the transaction is considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and from the minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) in respect of such insider participation, as the fair market value of the transaction, in so far as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About the Uranium Exploration Portfolio

As previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated April 15, 2026, the Property is comprised of three projects (the "Projects", each a "Project"): the Hamilton Basin Project, the Algebuckina Project and the Yalyirimbi Project. The Property represents a rare opportunity to enter the energy sector in a jurisdiction with existing uranium mining, transportation and export regulations and infrastructure. The Company believes that the Property is highly prospective for large-scale, sedimentary-hosted uranium mineralisation.

The flagship Project, Hamilton Basin, located in South Australia, is highly prospective for roll-front and palaeo-channel type uranium. Encompassing almost the entirety of the sedimentary Mesozoic-Cenozoic basin after which the Project is named, covering an area of 10,655sqkm of granted exploration licences, the Hamilton Basin Project is considered to be a large scale, untested uranium exploration target.

The Hamilton Basin Project is located in the northern central part of South Australia, centred on longitude 134° 40' E and latitude 26° 50' S.

Previous exploration in the Project area has conrmed the existence of high levels of uranium in basement rocks and high levels of uranium in the Hamilton Basin sedimentary sequence. Furthermore, limited historical drilling in the 1980's has identied palaeo-channel-hosted uranium mineralisation.

Based on proprietary regional geological and geographical studies, and historical exploration results, a very large roll-front uranium system is believed to have persisted at the Hamilton Basin Project.

The Algebuckina Project is the second Project in the Property portfolio and is also located in South Australia. The Project consists of one exploration licence covering 273 km2 and is considered prospective for roll-front and unconformity-type uranium mineralisation.

The Algebuckina Project is also located in the northern central part of South Australia, centred on longitude 135° 45' E and latitude 27° 55' S.

Previous exploration at the Algebuckina Project identied uranium enrichment in a basal sedimentary sequence outcropping within the Project, as well as numerous occurrences of uranium mineralisation within basement rocks immediately south of the Project. The proximity of uraniferous "hot rocks" is an important component of the exploration model.

The Algebuckina Project hosts two discrete uranium exploration targets. The rst, the Hastings Target, corresponds to a known uranium occurrence within a discrete radiometric anomaly measuring approximately 7km long. Hastings is prospective for unconformity-related uranium mineralisation.

The second target, the Mount Harvey Target, corresponds to a discrete radiometric anomaly associated with the sedimentary Cadna-Owie Formation, which extends for approximately 30kms across the Project. Mount Harvey is prospective for roll-front uranium mineralisation.

The Yalyirimbi Project, the third Project in the Property portfolio, is located in the Northern Territory and includes one granted exploration licence covering 247 km2 and two exploration licences covering 324 km2. The Company believes the Project is highly prospective for palaeo-channel and REDOX type uranium mineralisation in the style of the Four Mile and Beverley uranium deposits of the Frome Embayment in South Australia. The Four Mile and Beverly deposits contain approximately 100Mlb of uranium. Yalyirimbi is also considered prospective for ionic-clay REE enrichment.

Yalyirimbi is located in the central part of the Northern Territory, centred on longitude 132° 50' E and latitude 22° 35' S.

Previous exploration at the Yalyirimbi Project, which includes airborne electromagnetic surveying, has identied more than 50km of incised palaeo-channels containing Eocene-aged uranium-bearing sediments. Importantly, this palaeo-channel system lies immediately adjacent to the Yalyirimbi Range that hosts high levels of uranium in basement rocks outside of the Project. The headwaters of the palaeo-channels emanate from the range front draining this large uraniferous source area. Only two historical drill holes have tested the Yalyirimbi palaeo-channel system with both holes intersecting uranium mineralisation which supports the robust nature of the exploration model. Such limited drilling - despite its success in intersecting mineralisation - has inadequately tested the large palaeo-channel system, including the upper reaches of the channels that lie proximal to the uranium source rocks.

Access to the publicly available airborne electromagnetic survey data, which is a crucial geophysical technique used to identify palaeo-channel systems, marks the Yalyirimbi Project for near-term, targeted drilling.

The Yalyirimbi Project is also considered prospective for ionic-clay hosted rare earth elements (REE) with the world's largest REE-uranium-phosphate deposit, Nolans Bore, located 30km east of the Yalyirimbi Project and proximal to the Project's palaeo-channel system.

Summary

Golden Age is tremendously excited by the acquisition of this large-scale uranium portfolio and believes these Projects have significant exploration potential. All Projects host existing uranium occurrences and large-scale targets that include walk-up drill targets. The Company believes that the flagship Project, Hamilton Basin, has the potential to develop into a significant roll-front uranium precinct. Golden Age believes it is well positioned, having secured exploration rights to almost the entire Hamilton Basin, which has only seen minimal exploration historically.

The Projects comprising the Property were identified by Ross Brown, a sedimentologist and geomorphologist with over forty years' mineral exploration experience. In the 1990's Mr Brown was involved in resource drilling at the Mulga Rock uranium deposit in Western Australia, and in 2006, founded Oklo Uranium to explore for Langer-Heinrich style palaeo-channel uranium in Australia and Africa. Oklo listed on the Australian Security Exchange (ASX) in 2007, raising AUD$8M. In recent years, Mr Brown has applied his modified uranium Exploration Model to sedimentary terrains in central Australia, generating high-quality projects. In 2024, Mr. Brown collaborated with Rob Heaslop to secure the MAC uranium portfolio that Golden Age will acquire pursuant to the Agreement.

Qualified Person

Ehsan Salmabadi, P.Geo., a Director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Golden Age Exploration Ltd.

Golden Age is a mineral exploration company with an international reach, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential resource projects in established, mining-friendly jurisdictions globally. The Company's core business is to identify, analyze, and re-assess extensive historic and regional data from around the globe to identify prospective exploration opportunities worthy of significant exploration and exploitation. The Company's focus extends to mining-friendly jurisdictions that offer low political risk and a demonstrated commitment to the rule of law.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to, future payments and obligations under the Agreement; the Acquisition of the Property upon closing; future expenditure commitments; acceptance by the CSE of the transaction and share issuances; the prospectivity of the Property; granting of future exploration licences; the persistence of a roll-front uranium system at the Hamiton Basin Project; the upside potential of the Property; development of the Hamilton Basin Project into a significant roll-front uranium precinct; and the Company's future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

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Source: Golden Age Exploration Ltd.