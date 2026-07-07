Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Golden Age Exploration Ltd. (CSE: GDN) (the "Company") ("Golden Age") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated April 15, 2026 wherein it announced the entering into of a Letter of Intent ("LOI") granting it an option to acquire 100% of the uranium exploration portfolio in Australia (the "Property") owned by MAC Minerals Pty Ltd. ("MAC"), that the terms of the LOI have been amended in order to provide Golden Age an extension to July 31, 2026. All conditions of the LOI as described in the Company's news release dated April 15, 2026, remain the same.

About the Projects

Through the terms of the LOI and the underlying Assignment and Amending Agreement dated April 13, 2026 and extended June 26, 2026, the Company will own and control an Australian uranium land package comprising two targets in South Australia and one in the Northern Territory, including a palaeo-channel corridor in the Hamilton Basin (South Australia).

The Algebuckina (South Australia) and Yalyirimbi (Northern Territory) targets contain radiometric anomalies and anomalous historical assays (South Australian Government Department of Energy and Mining South Australian Resource Information Gateway ("SARIG"); Northern Territory Government Department of Mining and Energy Spatial Territory Resource Information Kit for Exploration ("STRIKE")).

The geological targets are sandstone roll-fronts and incised palaeo-channels that could be amenable to in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. ISR methods are commonly used to extract uranium from sandstone roll-front and palaeo-channel style deposits and are generally associated with lower upfront capital requirements and shorter development timelines relative to conventional hard-rock mining methods.

South Australia has an established uranium mining industry, existing uranium transport and export infrastructure, and a regulatory permitting framework applicable to uranium exploration and development. The Company believes this infrastructure and permitting environment may be relevant to future exploration and development of the Property, subject to further work and applicable approvals.

Qualified Persons

Ehsan Salmabadi, P.Geo., a Director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Golden Age Exploration Ltd.

Golden Age is a mineral exploration company with an international reach, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential resource projects in established, mining-friendly jurisdictions globally. The Company's core business is to identify, analyze, and re-assess extensive historic and regional data from around the globe to identify prospective exploration opportunities worthy of significant exploration and exploitation. The Company's focus extends to mining-friendly jurisdictions that offer low political risk and a demonstrated commitment to the rule of law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to, future payments under the Agreement; entry into the Definitive Agreement and the payments and obligations thereunder; future expenditure commitments; the prospectivity of the Property; granting of future exploration licences; the persistence of a roll-front uranium system at the Hamiton Basin Project; the upside potential of the Property; development of the Hamilton Basin Project into a significant roll-front uranium precinct; and the Company's future plans and intentions.

Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304215

Source: Golden Age Exploration Ltd.