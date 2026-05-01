

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - ITOCHU Corporation (IOC.F) released earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY900.283 billion, or JPY128.00 per share. This compares with JPY880.251 billion, or JPY123.13 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to JPY14.823 trillion from JPY14.724 trillion last year.



ITOCHU Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY900.283 Bln. vs. JPY880.251 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY128.00 vs. JPY123.13 last year. -Revenue: JPY14.823 Tn vs. JPY14.724 Tn last year.



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