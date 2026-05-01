London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Edison issues report on Abcourt Mines (TSXV: ABI).

Abcourt Mines is in the process of ramping up its Sleeping Giant mine in the Abitibi region of Quebec. To date, this ramp up has been exclusively focused on room-and-pillar stopes. However, Abcourt commissioned its first long-hole stope this month and expects it to be in production in early summer, after which the pace of ramp up should increase materially, allowing the mine to achieve steady-state production (according to its June 2023 PEA) from December (Q227).

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Source: Edison Group