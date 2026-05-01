The Barber Shop Marketing Earns Top Honors at 2026 Alliance for Women in Media Dallas Awards

Team members E'Risha Curry, Judy Margolis, and President Amy Hall recognized for excellence, leadership, and impact

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / The Barber Shop Marketing, a leading full-service advertising agency in North Texas, is celebrating a standout night at the 2026 Awards of Excellence Gala hosted by the Alliance for Women in Media, receiving top individual honors that underscore the agency's commitment to excellence, mentorship, and innovation in the marketing and media industry.

The Dallas-based agency was recognized across multiple categories, highlighting the strength of its leadership team and the culture that continues to drive its growth and industry influence.

E'Risha Curry Named Agency Unsung Hero

E'Risha Curry was honored as Agency Unsung Hero, a recognition reserved for individuals whose behind-the-scenes contributions are critical to an organization's success. Known for her unwavering dedication, collaborative spirit, and ability to elevate every project she touches, Curry plays a vital role in ensuring seamless execution across campaigns. Her recognition reflects the often-unseen leadership that fuels The Barber Shop Marketing's client success and internal cohesion.

Judy Margolis Recognized as Agency Media Director

Veteran media leader Judy Margolis was awarded Agency Media Director, celebrating her strategic vision and proven ability to deliver impactful, results-driven media campaigns. With decades of experience and a deep understanding of the evolving media landscape, Margolis has been instrumental in guiding clients through an increasingly complex environment-blending traditional expertise with forward-thinking strategy. Her leadership continues to set the standard for media excellence within the agency and beyond.

Amy Hall Honored as Agency Owner and President

Amy Hall, Owner and President of The Barber Shop Marketing, received top recognition for her leadership, entrepreneurial vision, and commitment to advancing both her agency and the broader industry. Under Hall's direction, The Barber Shop Marketing has grown into a powerhouse known for its creativity, strategic insight, and community impact. Her leadership philosophy-rooted in empowerment, mentorship, and innovation-has cultivated a culture where talent thrives and clients see meaningful, measurable results.

"This recognition is a reflection of the incredible people behind our work," said Hall. "E'Risha, Judy, and our entire team represent what makes this agency special-dedication, creativity, and a commitment to lifting each other up. We are honored to be recognized by the Alliance for Women in Media and proud to be part of a community that champions women across our industry."

The Alliance for Women in Media awards celebrate outstanding achievements by women in media, marketing, and communications, recognizing those who are shaping the future of the industry through leadership, innovation, and impact.

These honors reinforce The Barber Shop Marketing's position as a leading force in the Dallas marketing landscape and highlight its continued investment in people, culture, and community.

About The Alliance of Women in Media (AWM):

The Alliance of Women in Media (AWM) is a national, nonprofit organization of men and women who work in media and allied fields. Founded in 1951 as American Women in Radio and Television, AWM is proud to represent men and women engaged in the creation of high-quality media and related services. AWM harnesses the promise, passion, and power of women in all forms of media to empower career development, engage in thought leadership, and drive positive change for the industry and societal progress.

About The Barber Shop Marketing:

The Barber Shop Marketing is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Dallas with category-leading clients including Berkeys Plumbing, AC & Electrical, Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air & Electric, Yo Quiero, City of Richardson, Smith Thompson Home Security, Town of Addison, and Bill Dickason Chevrolet Buick. Their specialization includes advertising, creative, media, digital, social media, public relations, and search optimization. For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing, The Barber Shop Marketing is an award-winning, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. Known for its strategic excellence and creative techniques, The Barber Shop partners with industry-leading clients, including Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical, Bill Dickason Chevrolet, City of Richardson, CXE, Inc., Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, Microlife USA Inc., Town of Addison, Wade College, and WindowCraft Windows & Doors. The Barber Shop Marketing delivers a comprehensive suite of services including brand strategy, creative development, media planning and buying, digital marketing, social media management, public relations, and search engine optimization. For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing, visit www.thebarbershopmarketing.com or phone (214) 217-7177. Follow The Barber Shop Marketing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thebarbershopmarketing or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-barber-shop-marketing

Contact: Amy Hall, amy@thebarbershopmarketing.com

SOURCE: The Barber Shop Marketing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-barber-shop-marketing-earns-top-honors-at-2026-alliance-for-women-in-media-1163204